Mbappe Strikes Late To Earn PSG Win At Brest

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on October 29, 2023. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)A late Kylian Mbappe goal won the day for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday as the side from the capital ran out 3-2 winners against Brest, sending them into second spot.
“We got off to a very good start…The second half was the worst I’ve had with PSG, Brest were better.” Nonetheless, PSG saw off early season surprise package Brest thanks to a brace from Mbappe either side of half-time and a Warren Zaire-Emery rocket.The late win allowed PSG to keep pace with fellow top-of-the-table sides Nice and Monaco and they now sit second in the league on 21 points, one point behind leaders Nice.
Wonderkid Zaire-Emery, 17, gave the travelling side the start they wanted on 16 minutes when he rifled a fine strike into the top corner from distance, following fancy footwork in the build-up from Bradley Barcola.
PSG's lead was then doubled on 28 minutes when Mbappe was released by Lee Kang-in before finishing in a style reminiscent of his strike against AC Milan last Wednesday. Brest looked to be heading into half-time trailing by two, until Steve Mounie found himself all alone in the box two minutes before the break and he punished PSG.Energised by the goal before half-time, Brest got back on terms thanks to a Jeremy Le Douaron header in the 52nd-second minute, which appeared to be enough to ensure the points would be shared evenly.
