Mbappe Strikes Late To Earn PSG Win At Brest

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on October 29, 2023. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)A late Kylian Mbappe goal won the day for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday as the side from the capital ran out 3-2 winners against Brest, sending them into second spot.

“We got off to a very good start…The second half was the worst I’ve had with PSG, Brest were better.” Nonetheless, PSG saw off early season surprise package Brest thanks to a brace from Mbappe either side of half-time and a Warren Zaire-Emery rocket.The late win allowed PSG to keep pace with fellow top-of-the-table sides Nice and Monaco and they now sit second in the league on 21 points, one point behind leaders Nice.

Wonderkid Zaire-Emery, 17, gave the travelling side the start they wanted on 16 minutes when he rifled a fine strike into the top corner from distance, following fancy footwork in the build-up from Bradley Barcola. headtopics.com

PSG’s lead was then doubled on 28 minutes when Mbappe was released by Lee Kang-in before finishing in a style reminiscent of his strike against AC Milan last Wednesday. Brest looked to be heading into half-time trailing by two, until Steve Mounie found himself all alone in the box two minutes before the break and he punished PSG.Energised by the goal before half-time, Brest got back on terms thanks to a Jeremy Le Douaron header in the 52nd-second minute, which appeared to be enough to ensure the points would be shared evenly.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on October 29, 2023. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)However, a recently revitalised Mbappe stepped up in the 88th minute to claim all three points for PSG, converting after his penalty was saved. headtopics.com

Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock After Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Xavi Hints Injured Stars Could Return For ClasicoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer To Make Comeback After Year OutBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies At 68Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over RoyaltiesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕