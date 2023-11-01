Mbakwe’s family endorses Uzodimma for second tenure

In a statement signed by the first son of the late sage, Engr Alex Mbakwe, the award of Beacon of Hope For Good Governance will be conferred on the governor under the platform of Chief Sam Mbakwe Leadership Award 2023.

It is understood that this is the first time that such an award is being conferred on either a sitting or former governor of Imo State. The award will be preceded by a lecture to be delivered by an accomplished academic and former Director at the National Universities Commission, Prof Engr Val Ikechukwu.According to the statement, the ceremony which will hold at Rockview Hotel, Owerri will be presided over by tech giant, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu will be the father of the day while former Imo State First Lady, Mrs Victoria Mbakwe is the chief host.The award from Chief Sam Mbakwe Leadership Award is among dozens of awards and endorsements he has received ahead of the election.

Among those who have honoured and endorsed him are the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Nigeria Union of Teachers and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Supreme Court postpones hearing on appeal seeking to sack Uzodimma as Imo governorPDP filed its application on July 9, 2020, but the Supreme Court did not give it a hearing date, until this week, over three years after.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nov 11 election: Gov Uzodimma moves to rent all hotels in OwerriAhead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma's administration has asked all the owners and managers of hotels in Owerri metropolis to make their rooms available only to the government. According to the memo issued by Barr.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: November 11: Uzodimma ‘hijacks’ all hotel accommodations in ImoThe Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has decided to pay for all the hotel rooms in the state ahead of the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Imo: Stop Uzodimma From Subverting Peoples' Will, LP Candidate Tells TinubuThe Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the plight of the people and stop

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕