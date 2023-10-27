Mbah constitutes investigative committee on Enugu College of Education Technical

The Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has constituted a seven-man investigative committee on the Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET). Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the committee's terms of reference were to investigate grave allegations of mismanagement and corrupt administrative practices in…The Enugu State governor, Dr.

The committee, which has the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah as Chairman, Onuora Okeke as Secretary, Prof. Obiamaka Egbo, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ani, Dr. Emma Onyeabor, Edmund Ngene, and Larry Oguego as members, was urged to do a credible job and make appropriate recommendations.

“So this committee is supposed to dig deep and unravel the issues surrounding all these allegations and provide recommendations based on your findings,” he said. The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Supreme Court, which earlier today affirmed his victory as duly elected president. In his reaction to the apex court verdict, the Minister felicitated the President asserting that the sanctity of the people's will as expressed at… headtopics.com

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to execute projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the teaming populace of the state. Speaking while reviewing the activities of his office in the last 3 weeks at the commencement of the 7th State Executive Council…

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Mbah Calls For Women Inclusion In Nation-buildingGovernor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has stressed the need for the inclusion of women in social development, peace and nation-building. Read more ⮕

HPV Vaccination: Enugu govt vows to deal with individuals dissuading residentsThe Enugu State Government says it will deal decisively with individuals or groups found dissuading residents against accepting and receiving vaccinations. Governor Peter Mbah gave the warning on Tuesday while unveiling the introduction of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccination into the Routine Immunisation Schedule in Enugu State. Read more ⮕

Army Court-Martials 25 Soldiers, One Officer In EnuguThe personnel facing the trial are those whose area of responsibility covers the entire South-East states and Cross River. Read more ⮕

Army court-martials 25 soldiers, one officer in EnuguThe Nation Newspaper Army court-martials 25 soldiers, one officer in Enugu Read more ⮕

Enugu targets 690MW, 20-hour power supply by 2030A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Enugu govt bans dumpster scavenging, warns against improper refuse disposal“We are not sleeping at all. Enugu must be clean. We are going to do everything to ensure that the people embrace the government mantra. Read more ⮕