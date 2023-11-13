Mayorkun Releases Spectacular New Single 'Lose Control'

Mayorkun is shaking up the music scene once again, crashing the hush of anticipation with his spectacular new single 'Lose Control'. The uber-talented Nigerian musical sensation, infamous for his rhythmic Afrobeat tunes, has just launched a rip-roaring tune at Coke Studio 2023 that's bound to blaze the charts. Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, fondly known in the music industry as Mayorkun, has been an unstoppable force since he exploded onto the scene in 2016.

Brandishing a string of smash hits and a magnetic pull on stage, this trailblazer has undeniably secured his legend status in the Nigerian music labyrinth. 'Lose Control,' Mayorkun's latest number, is a cracking ode to his artistic evolution

