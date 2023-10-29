May the Supreme Court never become an undergrowth

Being Honourable Justice Odemwengie Uwaifo’s valedictory speech on his retirement as Justice of the Supreme Court delivered on January 24, 2004.

When I was growing up I had a curious perception of the legal profession. In those days, I noticed a small number of lawyers of rather very mature age (in my estimation then) in Benin City, where I grew up. I never dared even to pass by their chambers. I always saw them in their dark suits and this struck me in my subconscious as a bad omen. I wondered what they did in their chambers and how they performed their duty in court.

It was then I made up my mind and rushed to read law in Britain with little or no financial support. It was a matter of working and studying. Fortunately, I got my LLB degree from the University of London and Bar Final within three years. I began in October 1961. In April 1964 I was through with Bar Final and in June that same year the degree. I had no money to register in the Inns of Court in time.

Let me mention in particular for the High Court appointment: late Hon. Justice M A Begho, then Chief Justice of Mid-Western State as the post of Chief Judge was then known; Dr. S. O. Ogbemudia, the Military Governor of the State; late Hon. Justice Taslim O. Elias CFR, GCON, Then Chief Justice of Nigeria; and General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, then Head of State.

There is the unfortunate tendency for some people (even those in authority) to misunderstand the important role of the judiciary in the maintenance of law and order, for redressing grievances, protecting individual rights, and promoting and ensuring democratic culture. There is often an underlying doubt about the dispensation of justice on the merits. Those who really do not want their official action questioned even in a democratic dispensation regard Judges as undeclared enemies.

