Matthew Perry, Iconic ‘Friends’ Star, Passes Away at 54

Matthew Perry, known for his role as the witty Chandler Bing in the hit 1990s U.S. The TV series "Friends," has tragically passed away at the age of 54, after reportedly drowning.
The report was confirmed by NBC, the network that aired “Friends” for a decade, through a statement on X, previously known as Twitter. Matthew Perry’s most prominent role was as Chandler in the immensely successful series “Friends,” which aired for a decade from 1994 to 2004. The show catapulted him and his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, to international stardom.
Following “Friends,” Perry appeared in several television shows that had brief runs, including “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Go On.” He also made guest appearances in popular series like “The West Wing,” “Ally McBeal,” “Scrubs,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” In addition to his TV work, Perry had various roles in films, including “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Almost Heroes,” and “Three to Tango. headtopics.com
Matthew Perry's untimely passing marks the end of an era in television, as fans around the world remember the laughter and joy he brought to their lives.