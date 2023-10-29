Masterful crisis communication by Nigeria Customs

“Success in managing a crisis is all about communication. In times of crisis, people want to know that you care before they care what you know.” – John C. Maxwell Since his appointment as Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the eventual confirmation, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has shown leadership and expertise when…

Before examining case studies on Adeniyi’s roles in crisis management, It is necessary to understand the crisis communication concept. In today’s fast-paced world, crises are an unfortunate reality that every organisation may face. Whether natural disasters, product recall, scandal or global pandemic, crisis communication and management are essential to conserving an organization’s reputation.

The incumbent Nigeria Customs chief prioritises timely dissemination of accurate information to stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is well-informed and reassured. His humane interaction style demonstrates a genuine understanding of the concerns and emotions of those affected, fostering trust and a sense of unity. headtopics.com

Proactive Communication: The study observed proactive communication as Customs announced the Nigeria-Benin collaboration through an official statement before the interactive session. This aligns with the principle of quick response, and by doing so, they established transparency and set the stage for constructive talks.

Transparency and Accountability: The case study found a strong dedication to curb smuggling and unlawful trade through partnership with relevant government agencies, the regulators, professional bodies, among others. This approach is in tandem with the principle of transparency, another cornerstone of crisis communication. headtopics.com

Media Interaction: The customs boss’s engagement with journalists and his effort to explain the merits of the agreement is a prime specimen of managing media during a crisis. Building trust with the fourth realm of the estate and ensuring they understand the nuances of the situation is pivotal in managing public perception.

