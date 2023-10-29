Massive turn out as Kogi Central residents endorse Ododo for governorship

They also declared that the district was a no-go area for opposition parties in the November 11 governorship election.

The various speakers, who spoke at the rally, stressed that the massive turnout was an indication of the forthcoming resounding victory for the APC. “The Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is interested in the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant. He has asked that Ajaokuta be declared an industrial park. The President is also interested in ensuring that the free trade scheme across Nigeria is reviewed so that Ajaokuta can be declared a free trade zone.

“The mammoth crowd is a testimony that indeed Governor Yahaya Bello has done more than enough for the people of the State. The mammoth crowd is a testimony that indeed the APC has chosen an acceptable candidate. The people of Kogi Central have, by today’s turnout, resolved to vote massively for Ododo and Salifu Joel,” he said. headtopics.com

Mohamed Idris, son of former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, who publicly declared his support for the APC candidate, urged the people of Kogi Central, and the State at large, to follow the man and party that knows the road, insisting that there was no vacancy in Lugard House for opposition parties.

He said, “As an administration, we have done our best by uniting the people. We met, on assumption of office, fault lines of disunity, ethnicity and injustice. But we have been able to mend all the fault lines and Kogi State is now united. headtopics.com

Bello assured the people that the elections would be violence-free, noting that the APC Governorship candidate was not coming to learn on the job or to promote ethnic agenda, and would hit the ground running with visible results in terms of building on the achievements of his administration.

