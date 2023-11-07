Massive rural development initiative begins in Nigeria

The initiative aimed at massive rural development in the 31 local government areas commenced with the flag-off of the construction of Model Government Primary School, Idung Offiong in Eket. Eno noted that the projects are based on specific needs and as request by stakeholders of each local government area, adding that each project will be completed within the period of six months for a new round to commence.

According to him, the model school will be equipped with solar power, security gate, perimeter fence, staff quarters and modern learning facilities while also ensuring the provision of school uniforms, books and shoes for the students. “This is the first of the projects that will delivered in all 31 local Governments of this State. As part of our rural development drive, we have given the opportunity for communities and Local Governments to do a needs assessment, align it with what we have and deliver to the people.“This project was chosen by Eket Local Government Stakeholders and they want a school built here. We are here today to use this as our point of contact to flag off all the projects that will be under the initiative in the Eket Senatorial District. When we leave here, we will do Uyo Senatorial District and later, go to Ikot Ekpene. “We will do 31 projects across the State, and those 31 projects, I believe should be ready in six months, and then we will take on another 3

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Why we quickly passed N2.17 trillion supplementary budgetPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Violent extremism growing in scope, impact in West AfricaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Politics of statistics in Nigeria, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: 2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe seeks massive support for Warriors ahead Super Eagles clashZimbabwe head coach Baltemar Brito has implored the nation to rally behind the Warriors in the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. The Warriors will take on Rwanda in a matchday one fixture at the Huye Stadium on Wednesday, November 15.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THECABLENG: Lagos seals off Ajah market, demolishes illegal structures at jubilee bridgeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THECABLENG: FG will subsidise adire fabric production, create industrial hubs, says Betta EduNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »