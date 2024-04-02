Mass Abductions Continue in Nigeria

Since the April 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok LGA of Borno state, Nigeria has recorded at least 15 other incidents of mass abduction.in February 2018 by Boko Haram fighters from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state.

The Book Haram insurgent group has taken responsibility for some of these kidnappings; but in recent instances, armed men said to be bandits have been credited as the masterminds behind the kidnappings.After the abductees are whisked away, the kidnappers reach out, demanding a ransom for their release. Sometimes, a prisoner swap request is made. Security forces have said that they know the location of the abductees but cannot forge ahead with the rescue mission because the victims are used by the kidnappers as human shield

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The mystery of mass abductionsThe Nation Newspaper The mystery of mass abductions

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

“Ningi’s suspension shows Senate is involved in mass looting of Nigeria’s treasury”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Nigeria witnessed 735 mass kidnappings since 2019Nigeria has witnessed at least 735 mass abductions which can be defined as kidnappings of five or more people since the year 2019

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Mass Kidnappings in Nigeria: Urgent Need for Comprehensive ResponseThe recent incidents of mass kidnapping in Nigeria, particularly the abduction of 287 students in Kaduna State and 15 children in Sokoto State, have elicited shock and condemnation both domestically and internationally. These actions not only reflect a disregard for human life but also pose a significant threat to national security and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a security expert and patriotic citizen of Nigeria, I am deeply troubled by these developments and recognize the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated response to address the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

US reacts to mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in NigeriaUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the mass kidnapping of schoolchildren from a school in Kaduna as 'reprehensible'.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »