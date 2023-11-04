Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for Knee Injury

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has undergone surgery after suffering a knee injury while practicing for an upcoming mixed martial arts tournament. In an Instagram post on Friday, Zuckerberg disclosed that he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. 'Zuck tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that is delayed a bit. Thank you to everyone for the love and support.'

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Neymar undergoes operation for torn knee ligamentNeymar underwent surgery Thursday at a hospital in his native Brazil to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage suffered during a national team match last month.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Nigerian Transgender Jay Boogie Cries For Help After Failed Cosmetic SurgeryPopular Nigerian social media sensation, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has cried out after undergoing a failed plastic surgery.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Transgender Daniel seeks help after failed plastic surgeryThe Nation Newspaper Transgender Daniel seeks help after failed plastic surgery

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Popular transgender Jay Boogie cries for help after failed cosmetic surgeryPopular Nigerian transgender and fashion enthusiast, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has cried out after undergoing a failed plastic surgery. Jay Boogie on Wednesday, in a series of posts on social media, asked the public to hold a surgeon identified as Dinma of Curvy Girl Essentials responsible if anything happens to him.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigerian transgender Jay Boogie in critical condition after botched butt enlargement surgeryIt's a distressing situation for Jay Boogie, who has previously undergone surgeries on his breasts and was preparing for gender reassignment surgery.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: EPL: Mark Lawrenson predicts Tottenham vs Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, othersFormer Liverpool star, Mark Lawrenson has predicted the Premier League match-day 11 taking place this weekend and on Monday. Fulham will take on Manchester United at home on Saturday afternoon, while Manchester City will face Bournemouth. Newcastle United will host Arsenal on Saturday evening, while Luton Town will tackle Liverpool on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »