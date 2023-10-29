Marafa: Tinubu’s willingness to work with Atiku and Obi depends on their post-litigation behaviour

The question of whether President Bola Tinubu will want to proceed with working with those who challenged his electoral victory will depend on the conduct of those involved in the days to come.

Senator Marafa, who said his reasons for visiting the president were personal, also challenged opposition leaders, like the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to join hands with President Tinubu to move the nation forward.

Asked if he thought President Tinubu should form a Government of National Unity (GNU), Marafa said: “I am not Mr. President, but I like the way you put the question ‘do you think’? I know Mr. President is a politician and he knows the game very well. headtopics.com

On how he should relate to those who challenged his electoral victory at the courts, he said: “My prayer and wish for them is to bury their differences and join hands with Mr. President to move the country forward, especially given the problems we have across the nation. So, we need all hands on deck now. It is over. They have done what they are supposed to have done. The constitution gives them inherent rights to challenge the victory. But with the verdict of the apex court, the battle is over.

“When I lost the election, I congratulated the person who defeated me. I also promised that the best thing that I can give the people of Zamfara Central is to cooperate with whoever they choose to be their Senator to move the zone forward. Because they elected me twice and I won convincingly in the two elections. headtopics.com

“So, I expect also at the national level for our elders to do the same. They have exhausted their rights. So, it is over. Let us now move to building Nigeria. Let us now look at the plight of the masses. You know things are very difficult and hard, which is occasioned by the removal of subsidy, which is a must. I was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Petroleum Downstream. So, I know what is happening in the area.

