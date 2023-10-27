Manchester Derby, El Clasico, other big matches to watch this weekend

League football officially resumes after the third round of the European competition’s fixtures for the 2023–2024 campaign.

Now, league clubs will continue their quest toward earning a top spot in their respective leagues. This weekend is an anticipated one as a handful of mouthwatering fixtures will be held, and these include two of football’s biggest derbies, one in Spain and the other in England.Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off on Saturday in what might go a long way toward deciding the La Liga leader, although the season isn’t taking shape yet.

It remains to be seen how Xavi Hernandez’s men will find a way with a depleted squad ridden with injuries to first-team players. Real Madrid are enjoying a season as they have only lost once all this while and have always been comfortable doing so. They will be hoping to end Barcelona’s unbeaten run, which has been achieved through a lot of toil.Manchester City will visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in a bid to mount pressure on league-leader Tottenham Hotspur. headtopics.com

Although Erik Ten Hag’s men sit 10th in the standings, they seem confident going into this clash after a string of heroics in their past matches, including a Harry Maguire goal and an Andre Onana late penalty save.

Manchester City will, no doubt, face an uphill task, especially if Tottenham Hotspur defeats Fulham on Friday evening.Inter Milan are one of the best teams, with a brilliant start this season. With a single home loss versus Sassulou in the league, Inter Milan are flying high this season with quick counter-attacking and defending football at the same time. They sit comfortably at the top of the table and have drawn just once in their last five matches. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

EPL: We’ll take all three points at Old Trafford – Akanji warns Man UtdManchester City defender, Manuel Akanji has warned Manchester United that his team would take all three points at Old Trafford when both teams clash in Sunday’s Premier League derby. Read more ⮕

El Clasico: He has good mentality – Fabregas hails Real Madrid starFormer Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hailed Real Madrid attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham, insisting he has a very good mentality. Fabregas believes Bellingham can 'mark an era' for Real Madrid, adding that the England international is not afraid of competing. Read more ⮕

El Clasico: Barcelona get major boost ahead Real Madrid clashBarcelona have received a major boost ahead of their La Liga El Clasico tie with Real Madrid on Saturday. Read more ⮕

El Clasico: Xavi names three Real Madrid players who’ll trouble BarcelonaBarcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has named three Real Madrid players, apart from Vinicius Junior, who could potentially threaten his team in the upcoming LaLiga El Clasico. Barcelona will host Real Madrid on Saturday at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Xavi’s men are currently third in the domestic table, while Madrid are on top of the table. Read more ⮕

EPL: They have zero chance – Tim Sherwood predicts winner of Man Utd, City clashFormer Tottenham Hotspur manager, Tim Sherwood has predicted Manchester City to beat Manchester United when both teams clash in a Premier League derby this weekend. Sherwood believes Man United have a zero chance against Pep Guardiola's side. Man United will host their Premier League rivals Man City on Sunday at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

– Carragher slams Man Utd, reveals only way they can beat CityLiverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at Manchester United ahead of their Premier League derby with Manchester City on Sunday. Carragher said Man United are showing signs of regression under their manager Erik ten Hag, adding that they can only beat their Premier League rival this weekend by playing ‘underdog football’. Read more ⮕