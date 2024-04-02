Manchester City and Arsenal Play Out Goalless Draw in EPL Encounter

Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in their English Premier League (EPL) encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Both sides could not find the breakthrough in the tough encounter as the EPL title hopefuls continue their tussle at the top of the league. Manchester City called upon Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Erling Haaland but the duo of Kyle Walker and John Stones were absent due to injury.

Gabriel Jesus also led Arsenal’s attack against his old side, with Bukayo Saka also in from the start. The hosts dominated possession from the start but Arsenal had the better opportunities to take the lead, with Jesus testing the goalkeeper before hitting another shot wide.The attacking turnovers soon made way for a feisty encounter filled with fouls, and there was no breakthrough at the interval. Man City went close early in the second period, with Matteo Kovacic firing just wide from distanc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal, Man City stalemate hands Liverpool EPL leadThe Nation Newspaper Arsenal, Man City stalemate hands Liverpool EPL lead

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

EPL: Sutton predicts Liverpool vs Man City, Chelsea, ArsenalFormer Chelsea star, Chris Sutton has predicted the Premier League match-day 28 fixtures taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Manchester United will tackle Everton on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford, while Arsenal will host Brentford on Saturday evening at Emirates Stadium.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

EPL: Lawrenson predicts result of Liverpool vs Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal gamesLiverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result of the Premier League match-day 28 games taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Manchester United will clash with Everton on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford, while Arsenal will tackle Brentford on Saturday evening at Emirates Stadium.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Man City vs Arsenal: Rivaldo provides insight on EPL clashBrazilian football icon Rivaldo has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City, scheduled for March 31 after the international break. Currently, Arsenal leads the league standings, sharing the top spot with Liverpool on goal difference, while Manchester City follows closely behind in third place.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

EPL title race: Three key Man City players doubtful for Arsenal clashManchester City could be without at least three key players when they face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend. The defensive trio Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji are reportedly at risk of missing their side's vital encounter.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

EPL: Guardiola will put offensive team – Fabregas predicts scoreline for Man City Arsenal tieFormer Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has predicted Arsenal to ‘surprise people’ and beat Manchester City 2-1 when both teams clash in the Premier League on Sunday evening at the Etihad. Fabregas believes Guardiola will feature an offensive team against the Gunners.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »