Man Utd report record Premier League revenues

Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30.

The figure is 11 percent up from the previous year and beats the previous league record set by United in 2019. The club have also predicted revenue for the 2023/24 period would be between £650 million and £680 million.

During the 2022/23 season, the period covered by the latest results, Manchester United men’s team finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup.The men’s team, who have not won the Premier League since 2013, are currently eighth in the table ahead of their clash against champions Manchester City on Sunday. headtopics.com

