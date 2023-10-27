Man Utd Always ‘Tough’ Despite Struggles, Warns Guardiola

Guardiola acknowledged there is far less on the line this weekend, but is keen to see how his side respond to the challenge posed by travelling to Old Trafford.

“It is a game not like an FA Cup final or last games of the season that defines winning or not the Premier League. Still we have only played nine fixtures and there are 87 points to play. We have to be focused,” he said.“When you play just nine games many things will happen. We have been behind by a few points in February and March and then we were able to win.

"I want to see how is our mentality on Sunday in Old Trafford. We have won a lot. It's not about if we win now what is going to happen (in the future). I want to see the right mentality to play for these points."

