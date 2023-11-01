Man United, Newcastle renew Carabao Cup rivalry on GOtv

The Red Devils cruised to their sixth Carabao Cup victory in February when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium courtesy of two first half goals by Casemiro and Rashford. Eddie Howe’s men are keen to avenge their loss by knocking the champions out.

Manchester United head into the clash on the back of an embarrassing 0-3 derby day defeat at Old Trafford, their fifth defeat in ten Premier League games. Another home defeat could put Erik Ten Hag’s job at Old Trafford in doubt. Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 9:05pm on Wednesday to watch.Declan Rice will make a return to The London Stadium to take on his former teammates as Arsenal clash with West Ham United in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will clash with Blackburn Rovers for the first time since 2012 when the visitors were still in the Premier League. Rovers have been in fine scoring form, bagging goals in the second and third round of the tournament. The visitors would be encouraged by Chelsea’s poor form, after the Blues lost to Brentford at home the past weekend. Tune in SuperSport Football (ch 61) at 8:35pm on Wednesday to watch.

