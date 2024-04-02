Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling neighbour's 5-year-old daughter

The Lagos state sexual offences and domestic violence court has sentenced one Ugochukwu Onuoha to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter. A statement issued on Tuesday by the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said the offence contravenes section 137 of the criminal laws of Lagos, 2015.During the trial, Rahman Oshodi, the presiding judge, said the survivor was a child at the time the offence was committed.

Oshodi said the survivor’s mother told the court that Onuoha apologised and promised not to do it again, adding that “it again was an admission which corroborated the prosecutrix’s evidence”.“The evidence shows that the defendant had defiled the survivor, who, to his knowledge, was a child.”The judge said the medical evidence indicated short and long-term impacts on the survivor, adding that she suffered structural damage to the vagina, the uterus, and other surrounding organ

