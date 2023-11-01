MAN seeks prioritisation of production sector for FG’s $10b forex inflow

The association said FX intervention for raw materials and machinery for industries are needed critically in the country’s manufacturing sector to boost local production. According to him, when the FX comes, the productive sector should be favoured to boost local production and improve their competitiveness in products manufacturing.

He went on to add that the government needs to prioritise investment in infrastructure and power, combat insecurity and corruption as well as introduce incentives that would make domestic production more attractive as against the importation of finished products.

Nigeria may miss the International Maritime Organization (IMO) January 1, 2024 deadline for the implementation of a Maritime Single Window (MSW) for the electronic exchange of data in ports around the world as there is still no commitment from Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to digitalise and automate port processes.

The Kaduna State Government has commended the management of Arla Foods Nigeria for its investment on the Arla Farm project, which would contribute to the sustainable development and improvement of milk and dairy production in Nigeria.

Fidelity Bank Plc's leadership in the exports space has once again been reaffirmed with the bank's emergence as the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the BusinessDay and Other Financial Institutions'(BAFI) Awards 2023....

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.