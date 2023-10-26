MAN: policy reversal on 43 items harmful

has described the reversal of the 43 items on the prohibition list by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “as not only dangerous but also very unhealthy for the nation’s economy”.Its Vice President, Southwest Zone, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, who is also the Chairman Basic Metal, Iron and Steel and Fabricated Metal Products, said the country is at a very dangerous situation.

“The government needs to investigate and harvest the comprehensive list of the companies who registered under the free trade zone, including the claimed value of their investments.“We, therefore, wish to appeal to Mr.

He said the steel sector plays similar role as that of cement, sugar, fertilizer and petrochemical industries, all of which can provide the needed tripod-support for the development of other light industries in the country. headtopics.com

“Federal Government needs to continue with the bold steps it has already taken in the liberalization of the FX market and the eventual subsidy removals on petroleum products, which in the long terms, if these suggestions are followed, with further attendant consultations, will yield a greater impact and turn around the country’s economy for the good of all.”

“The Federal Government should also borrow a leaf from other developed nations as well as some African countries by creating platforms for credit insurance underwriters in order to reduce the huge risks involved in capital projects. Government also needs to create more funding windows and other support infrastructure to elicit rapid industrial development. headtopics.com

