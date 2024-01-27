Man granted bail after reporting sexual abuse of his wife

A high Court in Bauchi State has granted bail to Samaila Yusuf, who was arrested and charged for kidnapping after reporting an operative of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Sani Mua’zu, for sexually abusing his wife. Yusuf was incarcerated for 11 days after reporting to the Bauchi Police Command that he caught Mua’zu sexually abusing his wife in the presence of his two children. Meanwhile, the police had said they received a petition against the complainant over an offence of kidnapping.

But ruling on the matter, Justice L. Umar granted bail to Yusuf, pursuant to Order XV Rule 4 of the Fundamental Human Right (Enforcement Procedures) Rules 2009 of Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution. The judge fixed February 29 for hearing of the motion on notice





