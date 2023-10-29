Man dies while trying to steal electric cables in Akwa Ibom

Community sources told our correspondent on Sunday that the deceased, suspected to be a notorious cultist, has been in the habit of stealing and robbing people of their valuables including livestock. A member of the youths' vigilante group, Akpan Effiong Etuk, told journalists that the 'the incident occurred at about 2:00am, when the entire community people were already fast asleep'.

' At the top of the pole, in the process of trying to be very fast in cutting off the cables, he fell down with the collapsing concrete pole, which crashed and heavily injured him. 'His accomplices rushed to his compound, popularly called Ilung - Udoiyong, and alerted the parents, who rushed him to a local traditional bone-setter at Ikot Edet village, in the neighbouring Ukanafun LGA, but unfortunately he died, and was hurriedly buried on Saturday.

