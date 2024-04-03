Man Arrested for Kidnapping Woman with Magic Ring

A 35-year-old man, Babalola Abayomi Timothy, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a married woman through diabolical means. Babalola was arrested by the operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps on Monday, April 1, 2024, for kidnapping 35-year-old Sofiyat at Ode-Omu with a magic ring. According to the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi rtd, while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Osogbo, the Modakeke indigene was arrested at Sekona town, Osun State.

Adewinmbi said the suspect used a magic ring to control the woman from her husband's house in Ode-Omu to his residence in Modakeke where he held her hostage for three weeks and randomly sexually assaulted her. He said, 'The suspect on the 29th of March 2024 took the woman to Ile-Ife and dropped her along the road where the woman raised an alarm which alerted Amotekun operatives who swung into action immediately and trailed the suspect to his hideout in Sekona where he was arreste

