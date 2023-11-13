Man arrested for attacking female tenant with machete

The Azikiwe Police Division, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt City Council of Rivers State, on Sunday arrested a man simply identified as Alabo for allegedly using a machete to cut his female tenant for rejecting his love advances. Alabo had been on the run after the incident, which happened on May 15th, but was arrested after several months of trailing by the Police.

The female tenant, Mrs Comfort Nwagadi confirmed the arrest of the suspect, while recounting her ordeal, noted that the suspect, Alabo had ambushed her immediately after she entered the compound that fateful day. She said Alabo attacked her with a machete the moment she entered the compound cutting her on her head and fingers. She also noted that the landlord also attacked her husband who came to her rescue and gave him several machete cuts before he fled that particular night

