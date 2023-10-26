Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing 300-Level UNIPORT Girlfriend

Nkang, a 300-level Biochemistry student of the University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) who had earlier been reported missing, was found mutilated at the suspect’s residence situated on Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

According to reports, Collins was caught by his estate security personnel when he was trying to dispose off the victim’s body. Witnesses stormed the suspect’s apartment after the security team raised the alarm, where they discovered Justina’s dismembered body parts in bloody sacks.He was thereafter whisked to the police station while the deceased’s body parts were taken to the morgue.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police (CP) would address the press on the development by 12pm on Thursday.

