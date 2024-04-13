Maltina Hosts Special Iftar Soiree as Part of Ramadan Campaign

In line with its ‘Show Kindness, Share Happiness’ Ramadan campaign, Maltina , Nigeria’s leading malt drink brand, demonstrated its commitment to sharing happiness with consumers. The brand hosted a select group of Muslim faithful to a special Maltina Iftar soiree on March 31, 2024. The Iftar soiree embodied the true spirit of Ramadan, encouraging a sense of community and togetherness as guests shared delicious meals.

The atmosphere was serene as guests made connections and had heartfelt conversations, creating lasting memories for all who participated. Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Daniella Ogunsanya, said the brand is dedicated to supporting Muslim consumers throughout Ramadan. This event further exemplifies the brand’s dedication to exceeding expectations and spreading joy and happiness with its consumers each season. As Ramadan concludes, the brand remains a nourishing companion, reminding us to be kind to one another and cherish moments of togetherness with loved ones

