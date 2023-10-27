Malnutrition: USAID Donates 17,500 Cartons Of RUTF To Bauchi

cartoons of Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to Bauchi State government for onward distribution to deserving children in the state.

Data from Alive and Thrive, which LEADERSHIP Friday obtained, shows that 64.9 percent of under-five children in Bauchi are stunted; 48.5 percent are underweight and 13.2 percent of newborn babies in the state are born with a low weight.

The mission director of USAID in Nigeria, Melissa Jones disclosed this in Abuja while handing over the donated RUTF to Bauchi State government through the state governor, Bala Abdulkaidr Mohammed, yesterday. headtopics.com

She said the donation of the RUTF was as a result of the state government’s commitment to ensuring that RUTF and other essential saving commodities are available.“In response to the critical need to address the malnutrition problem, the United States Government through the U.S Agency for International Development procured the cartons of the RUTF to assist in treating severe acute malnourished children in Bauchi State.

Responding, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Mohammed Aual Jatau, said the interventions of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Bauchi in critical areas have reinforced the commitment of the present administration in the state to deliver effective, sustainable solutions to challenges in the health sector including malnutrition. headtopics.com

