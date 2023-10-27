Madueke, Mbah, Momoh, Achebe for 2023 LIMCAF award night

Other very important dignitaries expected include His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, CFR, and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group.

This was disclosed by LIMCAF Art Director, Dr. Ayo Adewunmi. According to Adewunmi, “This year we have expanded the scope of awards by introducing new prizes, such as the special awards for young female artists and selected physically challenged persons.”

He appealed to all art lovers and culture enthusiasts to attend the Opening Ceremony and the Award Night because, in his words, “it’s going to be an exciting period, an opportunity to view and appreciate art from the Top 100 young artists in Nigeria, as well as get affordable souvenirs from the maiden Art & Craft Fair introduced this year. headtopics.com

“In 17 years, LIMCAF has carved a dominant niche and charted a unique path of growth from the grassroots for the development of contemporary art and the empowerment of the youth of Nigeria through art.”

Dr. Adewunmi noted that LIMCAF now happens in an expanded catchment area of 13 cities located in all six geopolitical zones of the country, including Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Benin, Ondo, Zaria, Owerri, Awka, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Jalingo. headtopics.com

‘The Festival Week is the showcase period for the best from the nationwide regional centre competitions, in addition to other special events such as the exhibition of artworks from our first-ever workshop for children with disabilities, as well as works from the workshop for 120 school children and art teachers, the Festival Lecture, and the Dike Chukwumerije Show (man-made gods), on Friday, October 27th.

