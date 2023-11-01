Macabre discoveries in Lokpanta Cattle Market, By Ochereome Nnanna

The spine-chilling reports from that investigation disclosed that 20 decomposing bodies, headless bodies and skeletons were recovered from the forests surrounding the market, while another 50 bodies were found within the immediate vicinity of the market. It was also discovered that the Lokpanta Cattle Market had become the headquarters of kidnappers, where they negotiate and share ransoms.

According to the prelate: “It was a full kidnapping by herdsmen. Their cattle were very close there”. He said that those who failed to pay had their head cut off and their bodies dumped in nearby valleys. Kanu-Uche narrated his encounter with one of the kidnappers who told him that he was born in Umuahia where his grandparents had settled long before the Civil War. He spoke Igbo fluently.

Other Muslim majority states in the far North followed suit. This sparked off the Sharia riots in Kaduna State, with a spill over to other nearby Muslimmajority states. The riots, which lasted from March to May 2000, claimed between 1,000 and 5,000 lives. As usual, majority of victims were Southerners, particularly Igbo who are usually targeted when such tragic events take place in the deep North.

The killing of Northern elements became so pervasive that the leaders of that community in Abia State begged Governor Kalu to find a safe place for them. Kalu gave them a temporary place along the highway at Lokpanta. He later transferred the Umuahia Cattle Market, which was developed around the railway line in Ibeku over 100 years ago, to Lokpanta.

