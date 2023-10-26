M-RITE, Jigawa gov’t partner to boost routine immunisation in LGAs

The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state. The Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Kainuwa, stated this at a workshop on "Strengthening Routine Immunisation in Nigeria: Dissemination of Health Financing Report and…

A statement by Jose Gonzalez, the Senior Programme Officer, Results for Development (R4D) said that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Salisu Muazu who represented the commissioner appauded the collaborative approach to the study and the development of an action plan.

Deputy Director of the Planning Research and Statistics Department at the ministry, and a co-investigator in the study, Dr. Usman Ahmed, emphasised that findings on the funding landscape study would provide a valuable roadmap for enhancing resource mobilisation in the state. headtopics.com

Lead Consultant, Arowolo Ayoola, emphasised that part of the objectives of the workshop was to facilitate practical solutions to routine immunisation. The M-RITE project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc. along with PATH, Accenture Development Partnerships, Results for Development (R4D), and CORE Group.

While Jigawa state’s commitment to healthcare is evident, the study has uncovered critical challenges.

