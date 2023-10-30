Lucy’s delegation arrives as Falcons set for second-round decider

The teams played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the qualifier in Addis Ababa last week and will meet again tomorrow to decide who plays either Cameroun or…

The 35-person delegation flew into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport yesterday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Meanwhile, Super Falcons have intensified their preparation for the game, which victory will aid their bid to return to the Olympics after missing the last three editions.

They will have their official training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium, today, before yielding the ground to the Ethiopians. Speaking after watching the team’s training session, at the weekend, Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, urged the girls to work as a team and bring their A-game to tomorrow’s match. headtopics.com

“The whole world still talks about how you captivated everyone at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand during the summer. The Government of Nigeria, the NFF and all stakeholders remain very proud of you. The NFF loves you and is happy with your outing and general conduct at the World Cup, on and off the field of play.

