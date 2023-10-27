LP rejects s'court verdict, asks international community to defend democracy in Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) has rejected the judgement of the supreme court affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu.the petitions of Peter Obi of the LP and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Reacting to the verdict, Julius Abure, LP national chairman, called on the international community to rise and defend democracy in Nigeria.“The leadership of Labour Party watched as the sacred fabric of justice and good conscience was shredded today at the Supreme Court as it delivered its verdict in the case between our party, the Presidential candidate and the APC Presidential candidate,” the statement reads.

“We are indeed very shocked and surprised that even the apex Court will toe the line of an earlier judgement in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal. headtopics.com

“Having conclusively exercised our fundamental rights as gifted to us by the laws of the land, we have no other choice but to move on.“We may be disappointed and dismayed by the outcome of the exercise, but we have chosen to trudge on and to remain optimistic of what the future holds for the nation.

“However, there are great lessons to be learnt. What transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election is a clear testament that our institutions are not working and that we may be sliding towards dictatorship.“This is so unfortunate for our democracy, and it is even more for the people of Nigeria.“All what our forbearers taught us has been destroyed within a short space of time because of the Unbridled ambition of a few. headtopics.com

“The founding fathers fought with their lives to achieve independence for the country. People lost their lives for the struggle to keep our democracy and all these years people have been struggling to achieve electoral and constitutional reforms.“We are also calling on the International community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria.“Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election.

