Low Voter Turnout in Nigerian States Reflects Lack of Confidence in Electoral System

All three states saw low voter turnout - indicating that many Nigerians have little interest or confidence in the system that produces their leaders. Ahead of the Bayelsa governorship election, Ebelechukwu Tamar, a 100-level student of Niger Delta University, departed campus for her hometown in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Ms Tamar, 22, rooted for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but she did not vote.

She said she has lost faith in the electoral system of the country, hence, she considers voting “a waste of time.” The result of the election shows that Governor Douye Diri of the PDP defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, to win a second term in office. Mr Diri polled 175,196 votes to beat Mr Sylva who came second with 110,108 votes, and Udengs Eradiri of Labour Party who polled just 905 votes

