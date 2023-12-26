Low Key Christmas Celebrations as High Cost of Living and Cash Unavailability Impact Spending

Christmas and end of year celebrations is coming on a low key this year as the high cost of living worsened by the unavailability of cash impacted the ability of many to embark on lavish spending, LEADERSHIP learnt. Inflation, which was at 21.82 per cent, at the beginning of the year, has so far risen to 28.2 per cent as at November this year, an indication that the rate at which prices of goods and services are rising is faster than it used to.

The situation for many is worsened by the lack of cash in the system as banks were unable to give out cash to their customers and ATMs across the country remained dry a few days to Christmas. A visit by LEADERSHIP to some banking halls on Friday, the last working day before Christmas, showed that banks were not dispensing cash with those dispensing giving out between a maximum of N20,000 and N5,000 to their customers. The few ATMs that were dispensing limited the ability to withdraw more than N20,000 whilst some dispensed up to N40,000. Banks had earlier limited daily withdrawal limits to N40,000 to stem the demand for cas





