Lontor Introduces J-Series Air Conditioning System in Nigerian Market

As part of efforts to provide Nigeria ns with high-cooling solutions , Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company Limited has introduced its latest J-Series air conditioning system into the Nigeria n market. According to Lontor , the introduction of the J-Series includes the CTL-AC-JS09N , CTL-AC-JS12N , and CTL-AC-JS18N systems. The J-Series is also equipped with a golden fin design , premium compressor , auto clean , sleep mode and anti-rust outdoor casing .
Speaking during the launch in Lagos recently, Managing Director, Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company Limited, Andrew Wei, disclosed the products, not only continue the innovative characteristics of Lontor brand but also“Although there may still be room for improvement in our new product, we hope that through this exhibition we can continuously inspire ourselves and draw motivation. At the same time, we also look forward to conveying the direction of our company and brand’s future development through this event, gaining insights into market feedback and customer needs, and bringing more convenience and enjoyment to the people of Nigeria,” he noted. Speaking in a similar vein, the General Manager, Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company Limited, Siji Ogunsiji, said: “Today, we unveil our air conditioning category called the Lontor J-serie
