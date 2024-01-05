Locals Return to Villages in Shiroro LGA Despite Ongoing Violence

Displaced by unending violence and abandoned by their government, locals from Shiroro Local Government Area have returned to villages they once deserted due to the activities of terror groups. Sadly, they are now in a tightrope: suffering unending kidnapping, rival clashes between terror groups and military onslaught targeting the terrorists. In this report, PREMIUM TIMES’ Yakubu Mohammed spoke with some locals who share their experiences as ‘freed captives’ in their homeland.

Zakari Adam, a 25-year-old farmer from Bassa, one of the villages in the Allawa district of Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA), fled his community in 2021 following repeated terror attacks. Like a nomad, he moved from one displaced persons camp to another until hardship forced him back home. “In 2021, I fled to an IDP camp at Erena village,” Mr Adam recalled, adding that the village later witnessed a deadly attack that forced him to Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro LGA. “At the IDP camp in Kuta, we were left to cater for ourselve





