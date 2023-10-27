Lobi Stars coach, Agagbe warns players against complacency

Agagbe encouraged the players to approach the matches with utmost seriousness as the season progresses.

'I appreciate your efforts and I want to encourage you not to get carried away with the results,' he stated during his address to the players. 'The matches are many and we must take them one by one as they come with every seriousness.' Lobi Stars will clash with Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Lobi Stars midfielder Odinaka returns to training after injury scareLobi Stars midfielder Francis Odinaka is back in training ahead of the side's matchday five encounter against Rivers United. Odinaka limped off in the first half of Lobi Stars' 2-0 victory against Abia Warriors at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Suspected herdsmen attack, kill 3 in Benue IDP campAt least three internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reportedly killed following an attack by suspected herdsmen on their camp in Agagbe, Gwer-West LGA of Benue State. Read more ⮕

I’m Not Mentally Ready For A Serious Relationship — Ilebaye Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has said that she is not mentally ready for a serious relationship. Read more ⮕

BBNaija's Groovy, Uriel Open Up About Their ‘Relationship’The recent rumours surrounding the supposed romantic relationship between two BBNaija stars, Groovy and Uriel, have been shattered as the duo publicly Read more ⮕

Tiv Men Don't Give Out Their Wives To Guests, Says Venita’s Ex-HusbandTerna Tarka, the ex-husband of Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, has clarified the myth about Tiv men giving their wives out to their Read more ⮕

50 pupils enjoy professional cooking experience for healthier nutrition habitIn commemoration of the 2023 International Chefs Day 50 children from Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) beneficiary schools in Sagamu, Ogun State, had an immersive cooking experience with Nestlé Professional with a view to inspiring and empowering tomorrow’s culinary stars and encourage a healthier nutrition habits for a healthier future. Read more ⮕