LM Banks takes Nigerian music industry by storm with ‘Love Somebody’

Leroy Fakoya-Oluwayomi a.k.a LM Banks has released his latest song with the title ‘Love Somebody’. LM Bankz is a versatile music artist with a unique blend of Afrobeats/ Soul/ Pop/ Rap “gbedu” music. He has a passion for crafting memorable melodies which can best be described as a fusion of Afro Pop. He is a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, with music that transcends boundaries.

LM Bankz was exposed to the power of music from a very young age. Influenced by a diverse range of musical artists across genres, he began honing his craft and developing his own distinct sound at an early age. He mainly draws inspiration from personal experiences and global social issues.

LM Bankz is a Lagos and the United Kingdom-born artiste. He did his GSCE at Hackney Community College, A-Levels at Croydon College , and later attended London Southbank University. His songs feature captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics, with key musical elements, notably “gbedu” themes and a blend of traditional and contemporary elements.3. Followed by “DAB” in 2017 headtopics.com

