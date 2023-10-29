Liverpool Vs. FC Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News

It ended in defeat at the City Ground last October, but revenge was had at Anfield in April when Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners having been pegged back twice in the second half.

Klopp will be aiming to take home the spoils once again on Sunday afternoon, but he will do so with a number of players missing from the contest.Curtis Jones did feature in Thursday’s 5-1 victory over Toulouse in the Europa League, but he will serve the final match of his domestic ban this weekend against Forest.A muscle injury prevented Ben Doak from making an almost certain appearance in midweek, and he remains unlikely to be available for Sunday’s clash.

Youngsters Conor Bradley and Stefan Bajcetic are continuing their recoveries from long-term back and adductor issues respectively and are not in contention. Thiago is also yet to return to full training due to his hip injury, while Andy Robertson is expected to be sidelined for the rest of 2023 with a dislocated shoulder.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Preview, team news, head-to-headAnge Postecoglu's side currently tops the Premier League table with 23 points, two more than second-place Manchester City. Alongside Arsenal, both teams remain the only unbeaten sides in the league this season. Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham: Preview, Team News High-flying Tottenham Hotspur will face Crystal Palace in one of the London derbies this weekend. Read more ⮕

NPFL Preview: Three derby tests in Benin, Gombe and Umuahia as Maikaba dares former clubLobi Stars of Makurdi are the only unbeaten side in the league having scored the highest goals so far, recording seven and conceding four. Read more ⮕

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Preview, team news, head-to-headArsenal is set to return to the top flight with a home game against Sheffield United. The team aims to secure a win to maintain a strong position in the league. Following their victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta's side is expected to be bolstered with confidence. Read more ⮕

Chelsea vs Brentford: Preview, team news, head-to-headChelsea are unbeaten in their last four games and sit 10th on the Premier League table. Brentford sits 14th on the table, just two points behind Chelsea. Read more ⮕

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Preview, team news, predictionsBarcelona will host arch-rival Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday evening. It will, no doubt, be an exhilarating encounter given the situations that surround the clash before it comes into play. Read more ⮕