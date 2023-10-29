Liverpool Thump Forest As Villa Extend Premier League Home Run

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Ian Hodgson / AFP)Liverpool swept aside Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Sunday as Aston Villa joined them in the Premier League top four ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Villa made it 3-0 just after the hour when Tom Lockyer turned Diaby’s cross into his own net. A late own goal from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made it 3-1. The win lifts Unai Emery’s men into fourth place in the table ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Champions City will return to the top four if they beat United at Old Trafford, where the packed ground celebrated the life of the late Bobby Charlton before kick-off.The south coast club took a 1-0 lead through Evan Ferguson, who picked up the ball outside the box and expertly finished passed Bernd Leno with his left foot. headtopics.com

Fulham levelled 20 minutes after the restart through midfielder Joao Palhinha, who found the top corner from the edge of the box. Earlier, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat West Ham 1-0 to give themselves breathing space above the Premier League relegation zone.

The England forward found the net early in the second half with an arrowing low shot from the edge of the area and the home side were unable to respond. The win lifts Everton five points clear of the bottom three while it was West Ham’s fourth defeat in six league games. headtopics.com

