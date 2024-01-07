Liverpool Steals Place in FA Cup Fourth Round with Gritty Victory

Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to steal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as a pair of late goals sealed their gritty 2-0 win on Sunday. While Kevin De Bruyne’s long-awaited return for Manchester City in the holders’ 5-0 rout of Huddersfield was a memorable moment on Sunday, it was Liverpool’s gritty victory in the blockbuster third round clash at the Emirates Stadium that stole the spotlight.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.