Liverpool ‘mess up’ Awoniyi returns from injury

made his long awaited return for Nottingham Forest but he and his Super Eagles teammate, Ola Aina could not hold their own as they were battered 3-0 by rampaging Liverpool FC at the Anfield.

Awoniyi has been out of action since October 1st due to a groin complaint and was expected to return to action by November 6th but he made a quick comeback and was introduced in the 69th minute as Willy Bolly’s replacement. It was his eighth league game of the season and the second time he would enter as a substitute this season.

His presence could not stop the Reds pounding who would now return back to the City Ground to prepare for their next game.Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played the game of their lives for Fulham who bagged a precious point at the Amex against Brighton yesterday.The Seagulls dominated the first half and seemed to be in cruise control after leading 1-0 at halftime but the Cottagers returned from the halftime break reborn and got the much needed equaliser. headtopics.com

Iwobi who joined Fulham from Everton at the end of the summer transfer was very impressive in the game before he was Substituted in the 91st minute while Bassey saw out the entire 90 minutes in another vintage performance from the Super Eagles defender.

