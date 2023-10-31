LIRS shuts 34 companies over tax debt

23 hotels, restaurants, and event centres were also shut for failing to deduct and remit Consumption Taxes. They include Blitz Suites & Hotel, Offshoroomz Hotel, God’s Grace Hotel, De Orange Place Ltd., De Santos Hotel, Kentade Hotel Limited, Chamcee, Chelsea Suites, Falode Hotels, High Climax Hotel, Chez Moi Apartment, Excellence Hotel, Bereans Venture (Tantalizer Ebute Metta), La Avril Hotel & Suites, De Orange Place Ltd.

Director of Legal Services, Seyi Alade, during a tax law enforcement exercise, said the tax liabilities amounted to about N356.12 million. He lamented that their actions have caused the government loss of revenue.According to Alade, the LIRS previously stepped down on enforcement to promote voluntary compliance. ‘However, certain companies and hotels chose tax evasion. Therefore, the renewed enforcement is targeted at such companies, restaurants, hotels, and event centres’.

Alade warned that failing to file tax returns or evading tax are considered criminal offences that may result in financial penalties and, in some cases, custodial sentences upon conviction.

