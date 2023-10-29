Ligue 1: Akor bags brace in Montpellier’s home win over Toulouse

Montpellier went 2-0 up on 63 minutes with Khalil Fayad firing home. Akor got his second and the home team's third of the game 18 minutes from time.

The former Flying Eagles striker has now scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Michel Dar Zakarian's side. Only Paris Saint-Germain hitman, Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals (eight) than Akor in the French top-flight this season.

– Bellingham’s shock admission after brace against BarcelonaReal Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has claimed he was not at his best despite scoring twice against Barcelona on Saturday. The 20-year-old proved to be the match-winner in his first Clasico appearance. Bellingham had a quiet first half before levelling from a distance in the 68th minute. Read more ⮕

Bellingham scores brace as Madrid defeat Barcelona in El ClasicoNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

El Clasico: Bellingham Hits Brace As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1Jude Bellingham scored an incredible equaliser and a 92nd minute winner to help Real Madrid come from behind to beat rivals Barcelona on his first El Clasico Read more ⮕

El Clasico: Bellingham Hits Brace As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1Jude Bellingham scored an incredible equaliser and a 92nd-minute winner to help Real Madrid come from behind to beat rivals Barcelona on his first El Clasico Read more ⮕

LaLiga: Bellingham’s El Clasico brace ends Barcelona’s unbeaten start to seasonReal Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham struck twice in the second half as the Los Blancos came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday. Xavi's team came into the El Clasico unbeaten and took the league as early as the sixth minute. Read more ⮕

Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at BarcelonaJude Bellingham's stunning double snatched Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback victory at Barcelona in his first La Liga Clasico on Saturday. Read more ⮕