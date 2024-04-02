Lessons from Germany's Energy Transition for Nigeria

In pursuit of a sustainable energy future, nations across the globe are navigating the intricate terrain of energy transition. At the recent Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD), hosted by the German government, key insights and lessons emerged, illuminating a roadmap for countries to accelerate their journey towards renewable energy adoption.
As Nigeria grapples with its own energy challenges, examining the German model offers valuable lessons and opportunities for informed decision-making.As a beacon of progress in renewable energy deployment, Germany has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its energy landscape. Minister for the Economy, Robert Habeck, highlighted Germany’s strides in increasing its renewable energy capacity.Since the inception of BETD in 2015, Germany has elevated its renewables share in the electricity system from approximately 30 to over 50 percent, with ambitions to reach 80 percent by 203
