Lecturer urges NUJ to establish welfare scheme for indigent journalists

A lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication and Media Technology, Lead City University, Ibadan, Dr Bayonle Busari, has enjoined the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, to set up a welfare scheme that will cater for indigent journalists across the country.

Busari, who doubles as Coordinator of Postgraduate Programme in the department, made the call while delivering a paper titled, 'Role of Media Practitioners in Evaluation of Fulfilment of 2023 Campaign Promises', during the 2023 Press Week of Correspondents' Chapel of the NUJ, Oyo State Council, on Monday. Some of the personalities at the event are National Trustee of NUJ Zone B, Adebayo Akamo, NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola, and Chairman of the Chapel, Mr Raji Adebayo. Busari, while addressing the gathering noted that journalists are expected to constantly put elected leaders on the spot in order to ensure that the promises made during campaigns are fulfilled. He maintained that as part of their duties in the society, media practitioners have a role to set the agenda for the society in which they operat

