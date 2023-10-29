LeBron James reacts to Fury win over Ngannou

There were furious reactions from the sporting world to Tyson Fury’s split points win over UFC star Francis Ngannou.

The NBA star wasn’t the only one in disbelief at the split points decision going the way of the Gypsy King, with fellow baller and leading scorer, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers saying Francis, making his debut in boxing after a stellar UFC career, had been “robbed”.

British boxer Fury was knocked to the canvas by the former UFC heavyweight champion in the third round and Francis appeared to be in control of the bout for much of it. Fellow boxers and MMA fighters also weighed in on the controversial win that saw Fury maintain his unbeaten record. Oleksandr Usyk, who is to face Fury for the heavyweight unification, watched the spectacle in disbelief. “All I have to say is that Francis Ngannou is my Heavy Champ of the World,” shared Ryan García. headtopics.com

Chris Eubank Jr. was especially critical, stating, “Watching from ringside I thought Ngannou won the fight. It was close but he was the aggressor, landed heavier shots & scored a knockdown.

