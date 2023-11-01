Leaders Not Thinking Sacrifice But Survival

“Nigerians are not foolish, the instinct for survival is the strongest, the people you are asking to collaborate, the only collaboration that makes sense to them is how they make more money. All the contracts going out of the MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies), even the oversight functions for the National Assembly, it is money driving it.

“That is why vision is very important as a leader. You got to sell that idea, transfer that idea to people’s heart about where we are going and how we will get there and it’s that where we are going to that will give motivation to people to sacrifice.

“The people in leadership need to make sacrifices now for that collaboration to happen but I promise you most people in leadership now are not thinking sacrifice, they are thinking survival,” Adeyemi explained.He harped on the need for leaders to map out a long term plan for development which would be embraced by their followers, even as he emphasised that nobody can change Nigeria in four or eight years.

According to him, most Nigerians wants development and that is why the people and the leaders need to develop the country to be like those nations Nigerians are migrating to. The leadership consultant said that there must be a discussion among Nigerians about where they want Nigeria to be, adding that it must start with dusting the report of the 2014 National Conference and carrying out some of the recommendations in it.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Messi not thinking about long-term future after claiming eighth Ballon d’OrLionel Messi said Monday he was not thinking about his long-term future as he sought to enjoy winning the eighth Ballon d'Or of his storied career.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Messi Not Thinking About Long-Term Future After Claiming Eighth Ballon d’OrBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Ohanaeze, Igbo leaders express shock over Nwabueze’s deathThe Nation Newspaper Ohanaeze, Igbo leaders express shock over Nwabueze's death

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Wike not a political orphan, N’Delta leaders warn GumiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Elders are leaders of tomorrow in Africa, says Rude BoyThe Nation Newspaper Elders are leaders of tomorrow in Africa, says Rude Boy

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: ‘Elders are leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria’ – Singer Paul of PsquareFamous Nigerian musician Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the Psquare, has stated that the elders are the leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria. The singer said this while reflecting on the state of leadership in Africa especially in Nigeria.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕