Leaders Leave Office Without Wanting ‘To Leave Office’

“What we need to bear in mind is that in the monarchical structure, you don’t have elections; you leave office when you die. We are now trying to build a democratic system on that foundation. “So, people leave office without wanting to leave office, so we have this godfatherism and all of that,” Adeyemi said.

The leadership consultant highlighted that leaders in Africa lack a culture of succession within their governance systems and are deeply entrenched in a monarchical style of leadership.“Whenever I look at leadership within the context of Africa, I come to the conclusion that the average African has the monarchical structure of leadership in our DNA.

“It produces the same result in the family, in businesses, in government, and even in our religious organisations—we treat our leaders like kings,” he said.Adeyemi pointed out that Nigeria is deeply divided along ethnic, religious, and political lines, which makes it challenging to foster a regenerative form of leadership.“We are polarised along ethnic lines, religious lines, and political lines, and that makes it easy for the kind of leadership that we have had to continue.

“At a collective level, we are on a dangerous path when it comes to leadership; you will just notice we’ve been producing the same results. I’m not that old but in the few decades I have spent in Nigeria and Africa, we’ve been producing the same results over and over again.

Adeyemi further said that regardless of the type of government system in place, whether it’s a monarchical system, democracy, or military regime, the outcomes have remained consistently unfavourable.

