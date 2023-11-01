Lawyers write Tinubu, demand Kyari's removal over scarcity, arbitrary hike in petrol price

The lawyers made the demand in a petition addressed to Tinubu dated October 30, titled “PETITION AGAINST THE GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NIGERIA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED (NNPCL), AND A CALL FOR HIS IMMEDIATE SACK”.

The petitioners also copied the speaker of the house of representatives; the national security adviser (NSA); director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the inspector-general of police (IGP).

“We are writing you on behalf of a coalition of Nigerian legal practitioners who are desirous of good governance, delivery of public good and welfare of the Nigerian people,” the petition reads.“We are writing you in connection with the recent hike in the pump prices of petrol, its unwarranted scarcity across the country and the attendant hardship on Nigerians, which has drastically affected the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.

“As concerned citizens, we wish to emphatically state that immediate action is imperative in order to arrest the current debilitating situation. “Under the current leadership of the present Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL, the company has failed woefully and calamitously in its role to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products in the country leading to skyrocketing cost of transportation, inflation of food prices and other untold hardships.

“It is our considered view that the NNPCL needs a change in leadership at this juncture in order to allow fresh brawn and grit that thinks out of the box to inject fresh ideas and strategy to drive the company forward.

